The future happens all the time

For every $1bn invested in new technology, $112m is lost to projects that fail, according to a 2018 study by the Project Management Institute.

This means that by 2020, companies across the globe had wasted a collective $224bn on failed technology transformations.

Technology is fuelling a fourth industrial revolution that is exponentially increasing the rate of change and threatening the relevance of all businesses, regardless of size and complexity. This is placing digital transformation – a term which is often misused – on the strategic agenda of every business. Digital transformation helps CEOs diversify revenue streams, sustain profitability and increase agility. Most importantly, it is a crucial requirement for companies wishing to remain competitive in the face of accelerating change and disruption.

Digital transformation can be complicated. And getting it wrong can be have serious consequences.

Yet to remain relevant and competitive in the digital era, all competitive modern organisations need to place far more strategic emphasis on software development, which sits at the heart of digital transformation and competitive advantage.

As globalisation takes hold and digitisation of industries and ecommerce expands, the world’s biggest software developers, such as Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon, have affected the business models of companies of all scales across the globe. We need to be able interact with them, leverage their capabilities, and also compete with them. As a result, every company needs to become a software company. For us to compete globally in a digital era, we need to be able to build software as well as they do, while ensuring that ethical design and development considerations are top of mind.

At iOCO, we speak of DevAnything, because literally anything is possible with modern technology, software, data, analytics, and integration. Software is no longer about a business requirement spec that gets handed to an IT team. It has become an integrated, continuous process that enables business to develop creative and innovative solutions.

At a high level, forward-thinking CEO need assurance that their organisation is able to deliver on three crucial components: design, agility, and interconnection.