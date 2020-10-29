Claire Bisseker Economics writer
Opinion

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Mboweni’s budget fails to revive confidence

29 October 2020 - 06:00
Finance minister Tito Mboweni deliver​s his Medium-Term Budget Speech in parliament in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
Finance minister Tito Mboweni deliver​s his Medium-Term Budget Speech in parliament in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander

The medium-term budget, delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni yesterday, represents a valiant attempt by the National Treasury to steer SA away from the fiscal cliff. But even though it tried to do all the right things, what we’re left with is a deep sense of foreboding, since the execution risk is so high.

The problem is not that the pace of debt stabilisation has been eased, to spread the pain of budget cuts over five years, not three. Doing so means that SA’s debt ratio will now stabilise at 95% in fiscal 2025, far above the June target of 87% in fiscal 2023.

In fact, this was the better option, given that June’s “active” fiscal consolidation path was too ambitious to be politically plausible, especially at a time when much of SA is in socio-economic distress, caused largely by Covid-19.

The June target would have required almost R400bn in expenditure cuts over the next three years, which would have imposed more hardship on society than a typical IMF austerity programme and dragged down economic growth. It wasn’t likely to be credibly achieved anyway — so there wasn’t a great deal of surprise when Mboweni watered down the spending cuts yesterday.

Still, the new plan is also tough, as it imposes R300bn in expenditure cuts over the next three years. But a strong positive element of this plan is that the brunt of these cuts will come from the public sector wage bill, rather than capital expenditure, which will actually be increased.

In this sense, Mboweni can justifiably claim that his budget promotes economic growth while seeking to bring debt under control.

This is a decisive shift from previous budgets, where wages were preserved at the expense of infrastructure and other spending. This 2020 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) will be remembered as the one in which the Treasury finally grabbed the country’s wage bill by the horns.

The Treasury is now budgeting for a three-year wage freeze, while asking that across-the-board pay cuts be considered for all tiers of government.

But just because the Treasury is budgeting for these cuts — which can be justified after years of above-inflation increases for civil servants — doesn’t make them plausible.

The trade unions will likely mount a vociferous pushback. And the political environment is hardly favourable given that there are local government elections next year, and a new ANC elective conference in December 2022.

Moreover, given that the next three-year wage agreement will only be finalised well after the February 2021 budget, uncertainty will continue to cloud the fiscal outlook for many months. This won’t exactly help lower SA’s risk premium, or stimulate confidence and investment.

One of the critical questions posed during the MTBPS press briefing was whether Mboweni thought investors would attach much credibility to the plan, given the degree to which it relies on suppressing the wage bill.

“The key issue which confronts this country is [the need for] a mindset change,” Mboweni said. His argument was that SA is still behaving as if it is a wealthy country whereas, in fact, it’s in a terrible bind.

“We can’t continue the same way when facing a debt ratio of 95%,” he added, “I’m warning you that if you continue in this direction, you are heading for a sovereign debt crisis.”

But as much as the MTBPS tries to steer SA away from this eventuality by cutting spending growth in real terms, shifting the composition of spending from consumption to investment, and funding the president’s economic recovery plan, it nonetheless fails to inspire confidence.

How can it, when debt and borrowing will keep rising inexorably for the next five years, while scarce resources will continue to be diverted into vanity projects like SAA, whose survival isn’t linked to reviving the economy in the slightest?

At this point, it’s fair to say, the risks are skewed to the downside. There is every likelihood that SA’s fiscal outcome will turn out to be worse than set out in the MTBPS.

Much hinges on how the wage-bill dispute is resolved, and whether economic reforms are urgently implemented.

If growth rebounds decisively, the fiscal framework may just hang together, but South Africans should brace for a rough ride. Either way, the next five years are going to be very bumpy indeed.

*Bisseker is the FM’s economics editor

CAROL PATON: Tito Mboweni budget lights fires of discontent

The R300bn in expenditure cuts over the next three years will inflict pain ranging from municipalities to students
Opinion
12 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni has a tough task convincing ratings agencies on debt path

It is likely that SA will fall down even further by at least by one notch, which will make the road back to investment grade even harder and longer
Opinion
12 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: That screeching was Tito Mboweni hitting the brakes on promises to cut spending

The finance minister has reneged on his commitment to cap debt at 87% of GDP within three years
Opinion
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Covid round two. I’ll wear a mask ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
Anticipating a ‘second wave’ — and when and how ...
Opinion
3.
CHRIS ROPER: Covidiots, and the epidemic of ego
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: No, SA doesn’t need (and can’t afford) ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ROB ROSE: The R109,000 water bill
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni less hopeful of getting World Bank loan

National

SA on one-way ride to a debt crisis, warns Michael Sachs

Economy

WATCH: Tito Mboweni presents medium-term budget

National

Here’s what’s in Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget

National

Tito Mboweni says annuitisation of provident funds to be compulsory

National

READ IN FULL: Medium-term budget policy statement 2020

National

This is how deeply spending will be cut in departments and municipalities

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.