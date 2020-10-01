NATASHA MARRIAN: A reluctant Mapisa-Nqakula bills ANC hitchhikers for Zim flight

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s initial report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on ferrying an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe at the expense of the taxpayer, during a national lockdown, was hardly remorseful.

In fact, it was a page and a half, three point note in which the minister justifies taking along the six-member ANC delegation. She says that Ramaphosa had directed that the ANC dispatch a national executive committee delegation to Zimbabwe and that she “deemed it fit” to take along the party delegation due to Covid-19 restrictions on air and land borders.

So vague was her initial report, that Ramaphosa had asked for supplementary information.

This was revealed in both the initial and supplementary reports released by the presidency on Wednesday.

The supplementary report shows that the ANC has been billed R105,545.46 by the defence department.

The ANC released a statement upon its return and after a meeting of its national officials, in which it admitted that it was wrong to hitch a ride on an SA Airforce flight and said it would reimburse the state for the costs for its delegation.

Mapisa-Nqakula also concedes in the second report that “in hindsight”, it would have been “prudent” to inform his office that she would be ferrying the ANC delegation, which she formed part of to meet their Zimbabwean counterparts.

However, she then goes on to say that according to the Guide for Members of the Executive, approved by Ramaphosa in November last year, air transport by the SA Airforce may not be provided to political parties — unless the political party business coincides with official engagements.

She adds that she was not aware of any prohibitions on ferrying additional passengers on the same aircraft or of any permission that had to be obtained to do so, saying it was a “regular occurrence” for SA Airforce planes to transport “business people or the like if they are all travelling in the same direction as the flight being used for official government business”.

After the submission of the reports, Ramaphosa reprimanded Mapisa-Ngakula for giving the ANC delegation a “lift” to Harare while she was on an official visit. The delegation travelled at the state’s expense, during a national lockdown in which international travel was barred.

Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that he had reprimanded her and docked her salary for three months — with the proceeds set to go to the solidarity fund.

The presidency in a statement on Wednesday said Ramaphosa had directed that an initial and supplementary report provided to him be released publicly in the interests of transparency. Based on the reports, the President had concluded that it had been an “error of judgment” on the minister’s part to use the SA Airforce plane to ferry a party delegation to Zimbabwe.

The release of the reports comes as opposition parties in parliament prepare to grill the minister about the trip.

The African Transformation Movement, the Freedom Front Plus as well as AfriForum have also lodged a complaint with the Public Protector.

Mapisa-Nqakula included in her supplementary report to Ramaphosa her affidavit to the Public Protector, responding to the complaints lodged by the political parties.