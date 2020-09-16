SARAH BUITENDACH: Buying online — A night at the Fresh Prince’s mansion and Louis Vuitton PPE

You might be able to hit the Parkhurst strip for a bubble, board a heavily sanitised flight or sashay down the Woolworths aisles as a mark of freedom — but that doesn’t mean you have to. Perhaps you’ve got residual anxiety about mixing with potential germ carriers, or, maybe you simply don’t wanna.

Lying on your couch or chilling on your balcony is always a good option. The weather is on the up, the Wi-Fi is strong and with any luck, you like the people you live with.

And, thanks to the marvels of technology, you can arguably be more involved with the world from your home than you would be were you actually moving through it.

This is particularly true of online shopping. Zulzi and the Checkers Sixty 60 app will keep you in the basics but, here, in no particular order are some utterly cool, totally crazy purchases you could make from your phone or laptop today:

Rent a room in the Fresh Prince’s mansion

How about moving in with your aunty and uncle in Bel Air? Coinciding with the 30th anniversary (30 years!?) of the beloved 90s sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’, you can spend a night in a wing of the fictional California mansion it was set in.

Earlier in the week, Will Smith himself announced the Airbnb rental — which is only going to be available for a couple of days at the end of the month. You won’t get to hang out with Carlton and Hilary Banks but you’ll be a) living it up in a banging villa and b) far away from any trouble in Philly.

For the full details, check out this Washington Post piece.

Buy a 102-carat “perfect” diamond

Hypothetically, if this flawless rock sells online, it’ll be the most expensive diamond to ever be peddled on the internet. Your chance to claim this belter kicks off in early October, when Sotheby’s plans to auction it. The auction will be live in Hong Kong, but it’ll be online at the same time.

Experts wager the stone should go for between $10m and $30m, but bidders will face some stiff competition. As this CNBC article puts it, “Demand for the rarest, largest diamonds has strengthened during the coronavirus pandemic, as the wealthy have benefited from stronger stock markets and investors look for long-term stores of value in a financial world awash with cash.”