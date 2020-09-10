GIULIETTA TALEVI: SA stocks rocket — despite the ominous threat of EFF violence

It’s been a while, but SA Inc shares finally copped a break from their general market malaise yesterday.

Banking and retail stocks flew — barely 24-hours after the devastation of government’s response to Covid-19 was laid bare in truly horrendous GDP numbers, as the economy contracted 16.4% in the second quarter compared with the first.

Shoprite, for example, rallied another 10%, taking its gains over 2 days to 21% since Tuesday’s results; Standard Bank gained 9% and Nedbank 8.9%.

As Piet Viljoen, one of SA’s stalwart value investors, put it: “some days — and on not very many days over the last 3 years — it is really, really good to be a value investor. Today is one of them.”

He added that he wasn’t gloating; it was “just a sigh of momentary happiness — actual satisfaction is still a long way away from here.”

It may be that people think it can’t get much worse. Or it may be that a big international buyer is sweeping up SA stocks, which would explain the rand strengthening back to around R16.65 yesterday.

Or maybe it’s just the jubilation of an imminent move to level 1 of the lockdown. Or, as FNB’s Wayne McCurrie said yesterday, maybe it’s just that local stocks are cheap.

Speaking of level 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his first real engagement with the press in months last night, has committed to answering more questions from the press — something which we haven’t seen very much during his presidency.

Apparently Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation next week, and the expectation is that level 1 is around the corner — basically, a resumption of normal life.