Sketchy darknet websites are taking advantage of Covid-19 – buyer beware

Underground markets that sell illegal commodities like drugs, counterfeit currency and fake documentation tend to flourish in times of crisis, and the Covid-19 pandemic is no exception.

The online underground economy has responded to the current crisis by exploiting demand for Covid-19-related commodities.

Today, some of the most vibrant underground economies exist in darknet markets.

These are internet websites that look like ordinary e-commerce websites but are accessible only using special browsers or authorisation codes. Vendors of illegal commodities have also formed dedicated group-chats and channels on encrypted instant messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram and ICQ.

The Darknet Analysis project at the Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group at Georgia State University collects data weekly from 60 underground darknet markets and forums.

Me and my colleagues, Yubao Wu and Robert Harisson, have analysed this data and found that three major types of Covid-19 offerings have emerged on darknet markets since late February: protective gear, medications and services that help people commit fraud.