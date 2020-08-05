SARAH BUITENDACH: ‘What kind of apple did Eve eat’, and other queries from a pre-Google world

What was life like before Google? My memories of those dark times are hazy, so I Googled it.

The top result comes from Quartz, and it’s pretty marvellous. For context, if you recall, at the beginning of time we asked Librarians for help to find books with answers to our burning questions.

Quartz’s article highlights a recently unearthed box of cards filled with questions that the librarians at the New York Public Library were asked over a number of decades. These questions are exactly the sort of things we wouldn’t hesitate to punch into Google today – except that a team of humans did the answering or attempting to (and, apparently, they still do).

The questions include: “what kind of apple did Eve eat?”; “what is the name of a wig maker in Miami”; and “how many neurotic people are there in the US?”

Kids growing up in the 1990s, like me, were thoroughly modern by comparison. We had Encarta CD-ROM encyclopaedias to insert into the family PC. Contained within, there was a world of knowledge on butterfly mimicry and the Wright brothers. And we had the sound of dialup internet and access to clunky, weird search engines like Ask Jeeves.

To those who dispute society’s progress, let me say that 30 years on, I now lie in the bath and soak up the information tchotchkes and ephemera that the World Wide Web offers in never-ending supply.

On my phone. I google, for example, the internet’s response to model Gigi Hadid’s recently posted house pics. Sure, her photos will entrance you (what’s with the pasta-decorated kitchen doors?) but it’s the commentary on said décor that’s real gold. See some of it here.