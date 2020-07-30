GIULIETTA TALEVI: Rage against the money machine

There’s another aspect of the coronavirus pandemic having a profound effect on all our lives, be we pensioners, first-time savers, seasoned investors, or borrowers: the destruction of the interest rate.

For a good part of the 20th century, you could get a return on your money by simply sticking it in the bank. Buying bonds was de rigueur for any pension or market portfolio.

That changed with quantitative easing after the 2008 global financial crisis and it’s been made worse now by governments and central banks, frantic to help their economies through Covid-19, by slashing borrowing costs and printing money.

It means that by sticking your cash into a money market fund, or a bond, or the bank, you stand little prospect of earning very much on it.

It has comprehensively changed the game for investors, who’re now having to look at riskier assets — like equities, or gold — to get any kind of yield.

This is one of the reasons that gold is enjoying one of its best years since the millennium — up nearly 30% to a record $1,969 per ounce, by last night.

To be fair, gold’s rise is also related to the mighty dollar — which has weakened to a 2-year low as rising coronavirus cases in the US have, as the Financial Times writes, “caused investors to lose confidence in the sustainability of the economic recovery that began haltingly in May.”

Unsurprisingly, the US Federal Reserve last night kept interest rates unchanged at close to zero, warning that the outlook for the US economy depends “significantly on the course of the virus”.

Not everyone is a fan of all this loose money. The FT has a great article on just this issue here, in which author Robin Harding explores the “rage” against central banks (and why it’s misplaced).

“Anybody arguing that the Fed and European Central Bank should adopt higher interest rates to tackle zombie companies, or cool equity markets, should state clearly that a few lost decades is a price they are willing to pay,” he writes.

“The real problem is that the natural rate of interest is in decline, for reasons that are still uncertain but range from demographics to lower productivity growth.”

Incidentally, Harding quotes Judy Shelton, who is US President Donald Trump’s latest pick to join the Federal Reserve board. Famously, in 2009 Shelton wrote an essay titled: “Why do we need a central bank?”.

The New York Times is not at all amused by Shelton’s nomination. You can read their opinion on it here, titled, subtly: “God help us if Judy Shelton joins the Fed”.