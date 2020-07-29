SARAH BUITENDACH: Streaming through a pandemic — why Netflix can’t seem to lose

Here’s your weird fact for the week: at the end of 2019, Netflix still had over 2-million subscribers to their DVD delivery service.

It’s bizarre, I know. In a world where over 190-million global customers think nothing of logging onto Netflix’s streaming facility to catch up on Schitt’s Creek or Narcos, there are still Americans who use the brand as it started out — to get DVDs delivered. It’s apparently especially popular in areas where connectivity is bad.

Can you imagine DVDs coming in the post in SA, in a world of Wifi?

I love Netflix. And so do market traders. Like the rest of the FAANG group — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet — formerly known as Google — the streaming company is a real punters’ pet. The internet is a constant, erm, stream of speculation and rehashing of the California-based outfit’s performance and future outlook.

We might not be talking “Jeff Bezos is now richer than the world” levels of Amazon success just yet, but there’s no getting around the fact that Netflix has been one of the big winners from Covid-19.

Back in 2017, Netflix made just $485m in profit. But by 2019, this had risen to $2,06bn. For this year, analysts are now expecting its sales to have grown by 20%, and its profit to clock in north of $3,3bn.

It makes sense. We’ve all been housebound for months, and for solace and relief turned to our TV and laptops. And hours of Tiger King. Their subscriptions sky-rocketed in the early months of the pandemic and so has the amount of content it provides. Lots of it commissioned by, and produced, specially for it.

It’s clearly working: yesterday, Netflix broke the record for the most number of Emmy Award nominations ever, 160, for shows including The Crown, Dead to Me, and The Kominsky Method’.

But, as Netflix said in a letter to investors last week, “our big move into the production of Netflix originals requires more cash upfront”. This is why, even though profits are rising, Netflix is still binging through its cash like a belated convert to Game of Thrones.

Now that the malaise of Covid seems to be marginally abating abroad, and people are out and about, US subscriptions have slowed a smidgeon. And the share price has fallen slightly. But don’t be fooled: Netflix’s price has risen 51% this year — so you can see why it’d be so popular.

Will new, growing markets — like, say, SA — mitigate falling subscription numbers at home, and the massive investment into content? Especially when everyone else, including Disney+ thinks it’s now a streaming service?

Read these articles from Forbes (here and here) and MarketWatch to really familiarise yourself with the conversations going on about Netflix. And then perhaps take a dip into their stock.