RAZINA MUNSHI: ‘Long Covid’: this is what you need to know

Fatigue, breathlessness, short-term memory loss, and brain fog. These are the most common symptoms reported by people who have recovered from Covid-19, months later.

There is now growing recognition that far too many people who have contracted Covid-19 are experiencing lasting effects – from the infection, and in some cases, from the treatment. A recent article published by the British Medical Journal has gone so far as to call this trend “long Covid”.

Social media support groups for long Covid are fast building a membership base. And in recent weeks, many people – including doctors – have shared their experiences here.

They cite symptoms including headaches, muscle pain, chest pains, ringing in the ears, and even neurological symptoms such as numbness, weakness, and visual disturbances.

The novel nature of this virus means sufferers, medics and experts simply don’t know what to expect. The world continues to be taken by surprise by this virus. No-one quite believed that it would go on for such a long time.

And the people who cite experience with long Covid include those who have been hospitalised for it, and alarmingly, those who haven’t.

Aside from anecdotal evidence, little research has been conducted on the issue. But documenting cases has begun. Researchers from Italy report that nearly nine in 10 patients (87%) discharged from a Rome hospital after recovering from Covid-19 were still experiencing at least one symptom 60 days later.

The researchers set up a study in April to assess the patients. One third had one or two symptoms and 55% had three or more. Fatigue (53.1%), shortness of breath (43.4%), joint pain, (27.3%) and chest pain (21.7%) were the most commonly reported symptoms.

The UK’s Covid-19 Symptom Study app, which collects symptom information from its nearly 4-million users, says its data shows that one in 10 people with Covid-19 are sick for three weeks or more, even if most people recover within two.

The more we learn about coronavirus, the weirder it gets, says the app’s lead expert Professor Tim Spector from King’s College London. “I’ve studied 100 diseases. Covid is the strangest one I have seen in my medical career,” he told the Guardian in this report.

So to fill in the gaps in knowledge, a new study to assess the long term effects of Covid-9 on hospital patients was announced this month in the UK. It aims to recruit 10,000 patients, who will be followed for more than a year.

Putting aside the sheer mystery of this unknown virus and impact, there are several knock-on effects. Health facilities are already overwhelmed, so long Covid sufferers have found it difficult to access medical support. Public health systems simply aren’t geared to deal with this.

Workplaces generally give sick employees two weeks to recover. Those who haven’t recovered by this time say their employers and even their friends and family don’t always believe them, especially when they are still ill weeks later.

And there is another problem with this phenomenon. With great difficulty, those of us who work from home and have secure formal employment can ride this out. What about those don’t?

Personal accounts

Paul Garner, professor of infectious diseases at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, first wrote about his experience with long Covid at the seven-week mark.