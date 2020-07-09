JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Sweden’s investment smorgasbord

Sweden has stood out this year for its unusual response to the Covid-19 crisis. But there are other ways in which the country stands out too.

The Nasdaq Stockholm is the largest of the Nordic stock exchanges, as measured by the total market capitalisation of all the companies listed there. It forms part of the broader Nasdaq Nordic exchange. This is a network of linked exchanges, all owned by the US Nasdaq, and includes the main stock exchanges in Iceland, Denmark and Finland. Norway is not included, with the Oslo Stock Exchange owned by Nasdaq competitor Euronext.

There are more than 300 companies listed in Sweden, operating across various industries. The six largest firms with primary listings in Stockholm are Atlas Copco, Investor AB, Volvo, Ericsson, Nordea Bank and Hennes & Mauritz.

Atlas Copco was founded in 1873 and manufactures industrial tools and equipment. Its four focus areas are air compressors (it is the world’s leading producer), vacuum products, industrial products and power products. The air compressor division is the crown jewel, with a sustainable operating margin of more than 20% and a return on capital employed of almost 100% per year.

Still, notwithstanding its impressive history, we view Atlas Copco shares as moderately expensive at the current 400 kronor (about R733).

Investor AB can be thought of as Sweden’s Remgro, although it is more than 10 times larger. An investment holding company founded in 1916 and still controlled by the Wallenberg family, Investor AB owns significant stakes in other listed companies such as Atlas Copco, ABB, AstraZeneca, Ericsson, Nasdaq, Saab and Electrolux.

These investments represent about two-thirds of Investor AB’s NAV. The other third is mostly invested in private companies operating in high-growth industries such as medical devices. As with most investment holding companies, Investor AB trades at a discount to its NAV. At the current 20% discount, we view the shares as reasonably attractive.