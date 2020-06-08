ROB ROSE: ANC, lamenting Floyd’s murder, battles with obvious hypocrisy of Collins Khosa’s death

Yet, as broadcaster Thulasizwe Simelane wrote in both City Press and Sunday Times yesterday, his government still does exactly the same thing.

Simelane described how SA’s most vulnerable feel the “full weight of a systemic culture of violence in the SA Police Service and SANDF, fanned enthusiastically by their political principals who tell them it’s OK to ‘skiet, skop and donner’ blacks in the villages and townships, especially if they ‘provoke you’”.

Can you, for example, imagine the police ordering white South Africans to do “frog-jumping exercises” or “roll on the ground”? The truth is, it wouldn’t happen. But because the majority of black South Africans remain voiceless and vulnerable, they’re abused by power-mad cretins emboldened by a gun and a uniform.

The reason it happens again and again, Simelane concludes, is simple: “Impunity; getting away with murder.”

We’re seeing that exact pathology playing out right now, in the nonsense report that might as well have concluded that Khosa “slipped on a bar of soap”.

And we see it in the response to many of the lockdown deaths, at least 11 of which have been linked to police brutality, and many of which seem as egregious as Khosa’s.

Culture of impunity

For example, Ntando Sigasa, 24, was assaulted by five police officers while walking to his father’s house in Soweto in April. They wanted to know why he was outside his home during the lockdown. “The group threw him to the ground, kicked and punched him for about 15 minutes before they told him to go home,” Kedibone Malema, the deceased’s mother, told the Sowetan.

When he came back home, Sigasa couldn’t walk. Within days, he was dead.

Petrus Miggels, 55, was beaten by the cops with a hammer for buying beer during the lockdown (as if that was a justifiable response). Journalism group Viewfinder has done a fantastic investigation into Miggels’s death drawing on eyewitness accounts, reporting how the police — shortly after saying: “You people do not want to listen” — assaulted him, then dragged him into the police van.

“A short while later Miggels was dropped off near where he had been picked up. From there he walked to his house on Carnation Road. He died on the stoep within the hour,” writes Viewfinder’s Daneel Knoetze. And in front of his grandchildren.

Yet astoundingly, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) cleared the officers, telling Miggels’s family that he died of “natural causes,” because he’d had a “heart attack”. As if it was just bad luck it happened that same day.

Initially, police minister Bheki Cele responded with characteristically misplaced bravado, saying it was clear Miggels hasn’t died from police brutality and the media must be careful to check their facts. Only, Ipid has now reopened its probe into Miggels’ death.

Cele evidently assumes we are a country of fools. And by the standard Tutu lays out, if Ramaphosa remains neutral in the face of this sort of injustice, he is aligning himself with Cele.

This week, Wits lecturer and author Rekgotsofetse Chikane wrote on News24 how we have somehow been lulled into believing these deaths are “an acceptable and justifiable cost under the conditions of the lockdown”. These deaths haven’t created the same energy that we see in the US partly because we’re not sufficiently outraged as a society.

It’s not clear why we aren’t. Last week, Ferial Haffajee wrote on the Daily Maverick of “a breathtaking level of police violence”, surpassed only by Kenya and Nigeria for toxic lockdowns.

“Ramaphosa risks acquiescing to the strongman culture embedded by Cele (whom he needs for political protection) by failing to say a single word about the growing police violence. It’s not over-enthusiasm, it is a jackboot lockdown and it is besmirching SA’s public health gains which Ramaphosa has rightly claimed kudos for.”

It’s no exaggeration. And it shows eloquently why Ramaphosa won’t have any legitimacy in addressing Floyd’s death in the US until he’s ensured accountability for the police killings happening under his nose.

