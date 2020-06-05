BRUCE WHITFIELD: Why adversity is brilliant

What do the following SA companies have in common: Bidvest, Discovery, Baby City, Spark Schools, SweepSouth, Yoco, Capitec, Tekkie Town and Nando’s? There are others. But let’s leave it here just for the purpose of illustration.

All have started during times of adversity.

Bidvest and Nando’s were start-ups in 1987. Two years after PW Botha’s infamous Rubicon speech and in the midst a sovereign debt default and a civil war that was claiming lives on the streets daily, Brian Joffe bought a food service business called Chipkins and took the first steps to creating an empire. While he was doing that, Robbie Brozin and Fernando Duarte were buying and rebranding a Chickenland outlet in Joburg’s deep south that became Nando’s, which now has more than 1,000 outlets in more than 35 countries.

Discovery and Baby City were founded in 1992. FW de Klerk had released political prisoners and unbanned the ANC, the PAC and the SACP just two years before. There was very little to suggest that the country would get to a democratic dispensation in one piece. Despite that, businesses were being created. Young entrepreneurs were seeing opportunity and acting on their instincts in even the darkest of times, giving a real sense that building businesses requires the extraordinary ability to not only see through uncertainty but to be able to navigate the considerable obstacles that adversity creates.

Gore began Discovery at a desk at RMB after the young actuary pitched his idea – he had no team or product at that stage, just a vision that health insurance needed to work differently – to a banking executive called Laurie Dippenaar. It took him six months to make his first hire. Today the group employs more than 10,000 people and has expanded to offer a suite of financial services products, including a bank it created at the peak of calls for nationalisation of the Reserve Bank and commercial banks.

Baby City was conceived (yes, I know) in 1989 and came to market in 1992 as the country’s first dedicated supermarket aimed exclusively at serving young families. Michel Aronoff’s father ran a successful chain of six baby boutiques, but his chartered accountant son, seeing the opportunity that large-scale retail offered, convinced his father it was time to change. The family recently announced the sale of Baby City to Dis-Chem for R430m, and the listed company has expansion plans, despite the depressed economic environment exacerbated by the pandemic.

Capitec survived the early-2000s small banks crisis which claimed as many as 20 rivals. The crisis was sparked by the collapse of Saambou in the midst of a boom in reckless microlending. The contagion spread to BoE and Nedbank, which was saved by a government guarantee on deposits which calmed the sector – but not before a host of small banks had disappeared. Banking sector regulation tightened up and today Capitec has some 14-million clients with a retail banking strategy that has seriously challenged the dominance of what used to be called the big four. Thanks to Capitec’s expansion, that definition is less clear today.