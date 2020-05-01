Goodbye to the glamorous gladiator of publishing that we took for granted

We believed in expert curation and the art of taste-making, of editorializing – none of which can be done overnight. We worked insane hours and against all odds because we believed – stubbornly, contrarily – that turning all of that effort into a print product was worth it.

When a team pulls off a beautifully produced issue and you hold it in your hands for the first time, you know you are holding something that is both temporary and permanent. Both of a moment and slightly outside it. Something that transports you away from wherever you are and into a discrete world with a specific flavor.

With a character and a tone that you come to trust, month after month, even if the stories are different. As readers we love magazines because of their combination of the familiar – a personality we know, a structure we know – and the unfamiliar: the new, the different, the unexpected. A properly produced and editorially independent magazine stands in stark opposition to the filter bubble, the echo chamber.

The internet – whatever you may find on Google or in your various social feeds, which is mostly how we experience the internet – knows what you like and provides you with more of it. Every search and every ‘like’ reaffirms this idea of who you are, and every search result or version of your feed is tailored to mirror your preferences back to you. Unless you go out of your way to search for opinions very different to your own, you are unlikely to be surprised.

This is, in my opinion, a very important reason why print publications do matter, and why we should mourn and protest their decline: the element of surprise. There, in the other half of a debate on motherhood, I read a perspective that I find myself empathising with deeply. I may not feel comfortable engaging with it online, or ever have stumbled across such an article otherwise, but here I can at least encounter it, entertain it.

Or: there, at the bottom of an outfit that I entirely agree with, is a pair of revolting shoes. That I would usually disagree with, as a matter of principle, as one often does with shoes, or other closely yet unconsciously held ideas about good and bad. But I am astounded to discover that I love these shoes. I would never pick them out of a line-up but it cannot be denied: I love something that, if you looked at my entire wardrobe and everything I’ve ever said or written about shoes or clothes, you would expect me to hate.

In a print publication there is always the possible pleasure of discovering things that are complementary to our existing beliefs and tastes, that give us notes to harmonise with, instead of singing our same song back to us. These surprises show us that we are at least partly unknowable, even to ourselves, and that our ideas of ourselves and our preferences are not immutable. That we can contain multitudes – even contradictory, complex ones.