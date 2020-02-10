ALLAN GREENBLO: Mkhwebane scores a court victory at last

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane desperately needed a victory. In the high court in Pretoria, she’s just had one.

Unfortunately for Mkhwebane, however, it had little to do with her legal brilliance. Instead, it had much to do with the litigious gamesmanship of attorney Tony Mostert.

For a series of court applications launched and later withdrawn by Mostert, to prevent publication of a public protector report scathing of him and the head of what was then the Financial Services Board (FSB), acting judge Brad Wanless ordered that costs be paid by Mostert in his personal capacity on the punitive attorney-and-client scale.

Through the series of actions, where two counsel were engaged by the respective sides, the award against Mostert is to include their costs. This is so that neither the public protector nor the EFF, joined as respondent, should be left out of pocket. The EFF was the original complainant to the public protector.

While the bill to be paid personally by Mostert should be substantial, it’s unlikely to dent significantly the hundreds of millions of rand that he and his law firm have made from curatorship of the numerous pension funds involving alleged “surplus stripping” by one Simon Nash. The criminal trial of Nash, the individual who features in each of these funds, was interspersed by several civil actions and is about to enter its second decade.

In her report, to be taken on review by the successor to the FSB, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Mkhwebane contended that by 2011 the fees earned by Mostert and his law firm had amounted to R240m over the previous six years. The amount of fees earned subsequent 2011, she said, is not known because both Mostert and Dube Tshidi “steadfastly refused to make any disclosure whatsoever”.