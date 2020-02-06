SIPHO PITYANA: African dream and reality

One of the most significant moments at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) was the launch of the new Africa regional stewardship board, whose initial agenda includes delivering on the Africa Growth Platform (AGP).

The AGP, a critical intervention to shape the future of our continent, brings together business, government and civil society in a common programme of action.

The regional stewardship board will function as a reference group and leadership forum for the AGP.

While we recognise the challenges we face, we now have an action-focused, achievable roadmap to take us to the AU’s vision for 2063. If we successfully navigate the developmental headwinds and take advantage of the lucrative tailwinds, we can make it work.

By bringing together corporates, investors, entrepreneurs and governments, the AGP aims to build scale among 100-million African small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups by 2025. It wants to secure commitment from governments to accelerate business growth through policy reforms. It will prioritise building a community of investors to ensure better co-ordination and pooling of resources. The aim is also to forge a community of start-ups, promoting collaboration and sharing of best practice.

The initiative has already generated significant interest and commitment from a number of countries, including Ghana, Botswana and Rwanda, and companies such as AngloGold Ashanti.