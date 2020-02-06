JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: High rise, high returns

With a dash of showmanship, he stood on a platform elevator and ordered that the retaining rope be cut. The crowd gasped, but his safety brake held, and the rest is history.

Otis was acquired by US conglomerate United Technologies in 1976, but it was announced roughly a year ago that Otis will soon be unbundled and listed separately, to allow United to focus on the aerospace and defence industry.

Across the Atlantic, ThyssenKrupp is a German conglomerate; the result of a 1999 merger of Thyssen AG and Krupp.

The company focuses on industrial engineering and steel production, and the elevator business unit is the jewel in its crown.

Due to losses in its other operations (principally steel manufacturing), ThyssenKrupp has taken the difficult decision to put the elevator business on the block.

It will either end up in the hands of private equity buyers or be acquired by its Finnish competitor, Kone.

Ironically, the sale means that ThyssenKrupp will enter an uncertain future without its main cash generator, while still having the Krupp foundation as an anchor shareholder — with a pressing need for high dividends to finance a plethora of grants, prizes and donations.

Kone, founded in 1910, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

About a fifth of the shares are owned by the Herlin family, who control 62% of the company’s voting rights.

Kone has an impressive history of innovation and was the first major elevator company to stop the production of hydraulic elevators, switching exclusively to traction elevators, which are more energy efficient.

If Kone is successful in its attempt to buy ThyssenKrupp’s elevator business unit, it would combine the third-and fourth-largest elevator companies worldwide.

This might lessen competition, but the flipside of the coin is that it would also enhance profit margins of the combined entity.

Schindler, meanwhile, is a Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer, founded in 1874.

The youngest generation of the founding families collectively own 44% of the company and control 71% of the voting rights.

Schindler was the first to introduce the "hall call" control system. The system features keypads and LED screens where a rider would enter the desired floor before entering an elevator car. Schindler was unfortunately involved in some gruesome elevator accidents between 2004 and 2010, but safety performance has been much better in recent years.

Mitsubishi Electric is a sprawling multinational electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in Tokyo.

As with many Japanese conglomerates, the company has a track record of low returns on equity, high debt and lethargic growth.

While it has benefited from the strong growth in the Chinese elevator market (just think about all those high-rise apartment and office buildings being constructed all over China), its domestic market has been somewhat stagnant.

So, which elevator company might get you to the top in terms of shareholder returns?

Our preference is Kone Corp, but the whole global elevator market is attractive, since high-margin maintenance income earned during the entire lifespan of an elevator might be several times the initial purchasing price.

And which landlord is going to skimp on maintenance, given the downside?

So, the next time you step into an elevator, look around you — an attractive investment opportunity might just be staring you in the face.

• Verster is CEO of Protea Capital Management