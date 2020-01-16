BYRON LOTTER: New decade will be the same same, but different

What will the roaring twenties of the 2000s look like? Based on the achievements of the previous decade, there are certainly high hopes. Although mainstream media will try to tell you otherwise, 2010 to 2020 was the most prosperous decade in our history. And so it should have been: humans as a species instinctively seek progress.

Big Tech dominated a decade of stellar market returns — in fact, the Financial Times calls it "the decade of the Fangs" (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) — and I believe these companies will continue to do so in the next 10 years.

Through innovation and scale, they’ve amassed unprecedented amounts of cash: Microsoft has $137bn on hand, Alphabet has $121bn, Apple $100bn, Facebook $52bn and Amazon $44bn.

That’s more buying power than most countries. In my opinion, this is a good thing because it allows these companies to take risks many others can’t afford to. These firms will strive to fix humanity’s problems, with very little financial limitation.

I would not be surprised to see Big Tech branch out into health care aggressively in the next few years.

More specifically, preventative health care, like wearables that can detect and treat heart attacks and diabetes, as an example. In fact, I expect massive progress in the health-care sector over the next decade.

Healthy living is an uncompromisable priority for anyone who can afford it. As middle classes grow, the demand for quality health care will attract more money into the sector, pulling in large resources for innovation.

Health care is a highly regulated sector — and so it should be — but that does slow progress, which is why preventative health care is likely to be a huge theme. Expect to see a lot of progress in genetic sequencing, rewards and incentives for healthy living.