SIPHO PITYANA: Let’s focus on structural reform

There has never been a greater need for resolution around the structural reform of our economy. But the time for urgent and decisive action is today.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement last month, the crisis in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — with SAA and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA dominating the news — and the never-ending Eskom saga all indicate that the state coffers can’t be relied upon to reposition the economy and drive recovery. This is particularly so, given projections that the SA Revenue Service’s tax collection is conservatively estimated to be down by about R50bn in the current financial year.

Unleashing increased private sector participation is the answer — but we need more than a series of investment conferences to deliver this.

To begin with, we must ask ourselves some tough questions:

First, is it possible to conceive of reforms at SOEs that will convince the private sector to risk its capital and invest in some of these entities? If this were to happen, it would certainly avert the need for the Treasury to underwrite the loans so desperately needed to capitalise flagging SOEs. It would decrease both state risk exposure and ownership, attract skills and improve access to high-end technologies. And it could improve governance to a standard that could deliver value for investors.

Second, is it possible to conceive of some SOEs being sold before they collapse? Are there lessons we can draw from previously privatised state entities in other parts of the world that went on to become positive forces for growth?