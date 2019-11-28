Adieu to Donald Gordon — Mr Liberty

He was a chartered accountant at heart, having been schooled at Kessel Feinstein, a leading accounting nursery in its day. As auditor of the Standard General Insurance Co, he noticed in the late 1950s how inefficient the life insurance industry had become.

He went on to revolutionise the industry, according to Arnold Basserabie, who rose to be group CEO of Fedsure, Liberty’s leading Joburg-based competitor.

"He pioneered market-linked endowments with transparent unit prices at a time when opaque reversionary [smoothed] bonus funds ruled," says Basserabie.

This was later extended to a property-linked portfolio — the most effective way for investors to access the SA property sector until the rise of property unit trusts in the 1990s. An even more enduring step was the launch, with Louis Shill, of SA’s first equity unit trust in 1965 — the SA Growth Equities, or Sage, Fund.

These products were particularly attractive when they were packaged in a retirement annuity, as R600 a year was fully tax deductible — in those days equivalent to a couple of months’ salary.

Andersen says it wasn’t difficult for competitors to replicate the products, except perhaps the property-linked portfolio.

But the key to Liberty’s success, he says, was "the quality and breadth of its distribution. Gordon hired not just from the Jewish community but also Afrikaners and Muslims at a time when life offices usually served a narrow community."

Employees were well rewarded in the early years. Commissions were unregulated until 1978, and Liberty paid generously.

By the early 1990s, most of the value of the Liberty share lay in the strategic holdings it had built in businesses such as SA Breweries, Standard Bank and Gold Fields of SA.

But Mike Jackson, who was Andersen’s COO, says there were few options. It was a time of high inflation, so investors did not want to receive cash payouts, and exchange controls prevented foreign investment.

Gordon was known for his ambivalence about banks. Jackson says Gordon believed life insurers could take a view of at least 20 years, while bankers wanted to make a more immediate profit.

Nontheless Standard Bank took over Liberty after Gordon’s retirement. To grow the business, Gordon had sold control of Liberty to the venerable UK insurer Guardian Royal Exchange in 1965. By the end of the 1970s Standard Bank helped him buy Liberty back.

Liberty chair Jacko Maree, who had then been in the early stages of his banking career, says Gordon was involved in every deal Liberty did. "He was certainly one of the best corporate financiers I ever dealt with."

Maree says Gordon was an imposing figure, with a commanding presence. "You were always slightly nervous when you went to see him," he says, "because he always saw things from a different angle."

There is no doubt Gordon qualified as a workaholic. He would accompany Liberty agents on reward cruises, but would spend most of his time in his cabin, working on papers.

He was not a natural speaker, says Jackson, but people would listen to his speeches, as he invariably had something important to say.

Former Liberty MD Dorian Wharton-Hood says he would often receive a phone call at 3.30am demanding an urgent meeting at his home. "He sometimes fell asleep in board meetings, probably because his mind never rested at night," he says.