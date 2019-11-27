ALLAN GREENBLO: As public awareness of unclaimed benefits rises, nuance is needed

That’s a broad sweep which overshoots on context. Much of the problem arose because of surplus apportionment legislation retrospective to 1980. Funds and administrators simply had too little contact information on long-departed members, often lacking even their ID numbers.

This made it inordinately difficult for funds to ascertain former members’ whereabouts for payment of top-ups by the time that apportionment of surpluses had to be distributed by 2008. Surpluses arose, for example, by former members becoming entitled to share in the contributions of employers to their old defined-benefit funds.

Clearly, there’s a lot of explaining still to be done; not only by fund administrators but also by large funds whose boards comprise nominees of trade unions.

In fact, the Metal Industries Provident Fund and the Engineering Industries Pension Fund – both run by the Metal Industries Benefit Fund Administrators (MIBFA) – are together liable for nearly 45% of all unpaid benefits (see table as at end-December 2016, broadly consistent with the report of the pension funds registrar for the year to end-December 2017).

After the MIBFA funds comes the Mineworkers Provident Fund, whose board includes trustees appointed by the National Union of Mineworkers and the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union. Then there are three standalone funds in the motor industry whose boards similarly boast trade union representation.

Being self-administered standalones, none can blame outsiders for unpaid benefits. Neither would they have anybody other than themselves to pick up the costs for tracing and processing former members to whom payments are due. Nor is there an explanation for the union-related standalones being responsible for such a high proportion of unclaimed benefits.

Asked to comment, a spokesperson for MIBFA says: “It is the policy of the funds not to respond to media inquiries about the confidential matters of the funds. However, we confirm that the funds report the unclaimed benefit member details to the FSCA on a regular basis as required. Further, members and beneficiaries of these unclaimed funds are also traced through MIBFA’s internal processes as well as advertisements in the press.”

For its part, the FSCA has set up a search engine to help members of the public establish whether there are possible unclaimed benefits due to them. At the least, the facility would require basic ID information.

Nonetheless, much as the Open Secrets research is so comprehensive and plausible for its well-articulated allegations to demand response, its report is deficient by omission. It prefers to focus primarily on Liberty – presumably because it administers more retirement funds than any other (1,107 out of a total of 5,140, according to the FSCA) – as a prime example of “how financial service companies make money from administering pension funds”.