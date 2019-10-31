Opinion NATASHA MARRIAN: Labour’s myopic view on Eskom NUM and Numsa are fighting the unbundling of Eskom every inch of the way, apparently unconcerned at the wider economic implications BL PREMIUM

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the rival National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) could join forces to take on the ANC over the unbundling of Eskom. The two unions — which have for years been in direct competition with each other at Eskom and in other sectors — are set to meet on Friday to discuss a strategy to oppose the government’s long-awaited intervention to turn around the energy parastatal, whose problems — including debts of R440bn — pose a stark risk to the economy and the country.

Could labour’s fierce opposition scupper whatever chance there still is to turn around Eskom’s fortunes, or will President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration push on with the reforms for the sake of the country?