NATASHA MARRIAN: Like father, like son
Duduzane Zuma’s appearance before the Zondo commission echoed that of his father — the lies, the obfuscation and the laments about victimhood
10 October 2019 - 05:00
On February 14 2018, two things happened. Jacob Zuma resigned and the Hawks raided the Guptas’ infamous Saxonwold compound. That day and all its promise came to mind as Zuma’s son Duduzane appeared before the Zondo commission this week.
It was a reminder that despite the hope that gripped the country on that day, not a single individual has been held to account for the way the state was brought to its knees under Zuma.
