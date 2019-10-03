Opinion NATASHA MARRIAN: DA’s deficit of principle Constitution-thumping Mmusi Maimane now appears to be a little like the mythical Icarus, who flew too close to the sun BL PREMIUM

Mmusi Maimane says he is a victim of a smear campaign. This came amid Rapport newspaper reporting that he continued using a Toyota Fortuner donated to the party by dodgy former Steinhoff boss Marcus Jooste, despite being warned by five senior party leaders to return it after allegations of fraud against Jooste surfaced.

And this followed reports a week earlier that Maimane had falsely declared a property to parliament as his own, when he was in fact renting it.