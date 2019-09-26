NATASHA MARRIAN: Gordian knot over Pravin
Every week brings fresh news of legal woes for the public protector – now it appears she used a secret document in her case against Gordhan
26 September 2019 - 05:00
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is becoming ever more tangled in knots over the sources of the information she used in two of her highest-profile investigations — those into President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
In her probe into donations to Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency, there are questions over where she obtained e-mails giving details of the donors.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.