NATASHA MARRIAN: Time to step on toes
Tiptoeing around corrupt and unethical executives isn’t going to restore public confidence in SA’s ravaged tax agency
19 September 2019 - 05:00
The capture of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) holds particular importance. It was deliberate, audacious, crude and the first in a series of moves by former president Jacob Zuma and his allies to capture SA’s fiscal institutions.
Restoring Sars to a capacity comparable to that found by Tom Moyane when he joined the institution as commissioner in 2014 was never going to be easy.
