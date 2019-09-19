Opinion NATASHA MARRIAN: Time to step on toes Tiptoeing around corrupt and unethical executives isn’t going to restore public confidence in SA’s ravaged tax agency BL PREMIUM

The capture of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) holds particular importance. It was deliberate, audacious, crude and the first in a series of moves by former president Jacob Zuma and his allies to capture SA’s fiscal institutions.

Restoring Sars to a capacity comparable to that found by Tom Moyane when he joined the institution as commissioner in 2014 was never going to be easy.