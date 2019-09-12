state of play
NATASHA MARRIAN: Watch your back, Cyril
As if the president didn’t have enough on his plate with the economy and violence, sabotage by enemies within is a constant threat
12 September 2019 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa just can’t get a break. The SABC has admitted that the gaffe it committed last week, when it aired a rehearsal of his address to the nation on the wave of violence, rather than showing the full, final and approved version, was not an innocent mistake.
It was, according to the broadcaster, a "well-considered and co-ordinated act of sabotage".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.