Opinion state of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Watch your back, Cyril As if the president didn’t have enough on his plate with the economy and violence, sabotage by enemies within is a constant threat BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa just can’t get a break. The SABC has admitted that the gaffe it committed last week, when it aired a rehearsal of his address to the nation on the wave of violence, rather than showing the full, final and approved version, was not an innocent mistake.

It was, according to the broadcaster, a "well-considered and co-ordinated act of sabotage".