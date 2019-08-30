ALLAN GREENBLO: The complexity of fiduciary duty

So frequently is the term “onerous fiduciary duties” drummed at retirement fund trustees that it beats with a hollow monotony. Sure, trustees and service providers will say, they’ve complied, and usually they have or at least can produce defences that they had. But every now and then unusual events occur that will challenge more than an ability to tick boxes.

Two recent high-profile situations are extraordinarily tricky. One arises from the inquiry of the judge-led commission into the Public Investment Corp (PIC). The other is in the contentious dismissal by Old Mutual of CEO Peter Moyo.

Start with the PIC.

The commission’s terms of reference were confined to investigations into allegations of irregularities. OK, so a whole series was investigated. Then what?

Some people will lose their jobs. Perhaps there’ll be recommendations on the future governance of the PIC, its hitherto confidential mandate from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) as its major client, and maybe proposals for reductions in duplicated activities in what was thought previously to be a model of the relationship between client and asset manager.

Until fairly recently, the PIC was the powerhouse for stakeholder activism. It had the muscle with the GEPF to cause shakes in investee companies and shivers on directors’ boards. No longer, unless an outcome of the commission is to restore the credibility of the PIC as a moralist for others.

The immediate fillip is in the appointment of a new 14-member PIC interim board. Chaired by the redoubtable Reuel Khoza and including the forceful Maria Ramos, neither of whom were government lickspittles during the Jacob Zuma years, among these nonexecutive directors are senior officials of three large trade unions.

Therein lies a potential conflict. The unionists were nominated to represent the interests of workers who contribute their savings, but once appointed as directors it’s impermissible that they do anything of the kind. Their fiduciary duty is to the retirement fund client and their accountability is not to the unions that sought representation. Were they to think otherwise, as many unions still erroneously do, the GEPF should quickly put them right; that is, if it has the gumption to tell them.

Then, without anticipating particular findings of the PIC commission, from the mountains of evidence there emerged a number of practices that might politely be described as questionable. Accordingly, to be asked is whether prejudice arose from the irregularities; if so, who was culpable for the prejudice and in what amounts?