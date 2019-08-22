DELPHINE GOVENDER: The new fix – a drama every week

If there is one thing 2019 has taught us, it is an ability to make our seamless weekly journey from what seems to be one obsessive financial "crisis" to the next.

This is especially true for us as South Africans. If we are still worrying about last week’s issue by the next Tuesday, we feel as though complacency must have set in. So, even thinking about the issue discussed here, just a week after the current obsession began, runs the risk of being outdated.

Last week, world stock markets were rattled by something many people had never heard of: the inversion of the US yield curve.

This inversion is what happens in the bond market when longer-term interest rates (10 years) fall below short-term rates (two years). Last week was the first time in 12 years we’ve seen this: the phenomenon that investors are willing to accept a lower yield on money they risk for 10 years than for two years. At the same time, the long-term 30-year US Treasury yield fell to a new low.

The significance of it all?

Well, yield curve inversion is definitely not a common event. Importantly, it has typically been a seminal early warning sign that a recession is on the way. Over the past 50 years, every persistent inversion in the US was indeed followed by a recession.

Why does inversion happen? The only reason rational investors would accept a lower yield on longer-dated funds is if they believe longer-term interest rates are likely to fall sharply in future. Which is only likely to happen if the US economy slows down.

While the actual inversion itself didn’t last long last week (as of today, the 10-year US bond yield has risen above the two-year yield again), its very occurrence was significant enough to raise several important questions.