OWEN SKAE: Why academia is a good career

The sustainability of academic institutions in SA, including business schools, is under threat because too few young people consider an academic career. The reasons for this are complex, often driven by perceptions and stereotypical thinking that the higher-education sector has not worked hard enough to debunk.

However, we cannot ignore the reasons commonly put forward: that you need a PhD if you hope to be a senior academic; low pay; inadequate resources; or that your job might be redundant (especially in the humanities — which I don’t believe for a moment).

So what is the case for a career as a business school academic? SA schools are at an exciting stage in their development. The country is fortunate to have many schools that are internationally acknowledged as leaders in management education. But we need dedicated academics committed to solving the vexing questions about the management skills required in SA, Africa and the world.

Another idea that comes to mind is the opportunity to be a "pracademic" (a teacher who brings real-world experiences into the classroom) or an "acaditioner" (an academic who is able to show how theories apply in the real world).

Then there is the opportunity to earn extra income by formulating new training and skills courses, which organisations confirm transform the way things are done.

To help my cause, I asked Google: "What do people want from their careers?" Not unexpectedly, the solution came from a Harvard Business Review article titled "The Three Things Employees Really Want: Career, Community, Cause". The authors are Lori Goler, Janelle Gale, Brynn Harrington and Adam Grant. The first three are executives at Facebook, which is the source of the data, gathered through workplace surveys conducted there.

It was analysed according to age, location and function, and the research confirmed that all three Cs (career, community and cause) are highly prized.