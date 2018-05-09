ALLAN GREENBLO: A refreshing change, or the same old same old?

Every now and then there are one-off opportunities to begin the clean-ups of public entities. Often they follow the exposure of maladministration or worse, and the appointment of a new leader intent on remedial action.

It begins at the top. President Cyril Ramaphosa returned Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan to key ministerial positions in rapid succession. Under their watch now fall such troubled state-owned enterprises as Eskom, Transnet, Denel and SA Airways. The SA Revenue Service is in line for a shake-up too.

Not so, however, with the Financial Services Board (FSB). Not yet, at least, despite the Financial Sector Regulation Act having become effective from April. Under the act, the FSB will be collapsed into the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

It isn’t as though the FSB is “troubled” in a sense similar to the state-owned enterprises. But similarly what are needed here are enhanced efficiencies coming with a refreshment of personnel under inspired leadership. Demonstrable differentiation of the new from the old, stale in its bureaucratic reflexes, will build the confidence and capacity allowed by a budget that provides remuneration levels competitive with the private sector.

Migration from FSB to FSCA will take longer than the next few months. The FSCA posts of commissioner and deputy commissioners must be advertised, and applicants need to be short-listed, interviewed and selected. Staff will need to be transferred with an eye to employee-relations processes, from the FSB to the FSCA.

And it will require, as national treasury properly insists, that the FSCA be established in an “efficient and effective manner with the least disruption” until the commissioners and deputy commissioners have all commenced service. Once they have, the existing FSB executives will continue in office for a further six months to assist the new commissioner and deputies “in an advisory capacity”.

That’s the fly in the ointment. The executive officer of the FSB is Dube Tshidi. In his role as Registrar of Pension Funds his departure from the scene should not be delayed. There are persuasive reasons for this, the most recent being the debacle at Mvunonala/Bophelo/VBS mutual bank.

Neither is Tshidi a master of accountability and urgency, even in addressing frustrations of the Pension Funds Adjudicator. By way of another example, he wields a big stick but ducks from disclosures on matters pertaining to certain curatorships. Controversies over “surplus stripping” are a long-standing case in point.