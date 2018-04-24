ALLAN GREENBLO: Preventing corruption in the retirement fund industry

Welcome to dreamland.

So pervasive has corruption supposedly become in the retirement fund industry that registrar Dube Tshidi has considered it necessary to issue a directive that will prevent it. The directive bears the formidable title “Prohibition on the Acceptance of Gratification”.

So inadequate are existing provisions of the Pension Funds Act (for trustees to avoid conflicts of interests and to act independently) and the general code of conduct for authorised financial services providers under the Financial Advisory & Intermediary Services Act (which defines the “financial interest” that a provider can legitimately offer) seen to be that these acts are judged defective for implementation.

So confident is the Financial Sector Control Authority (previously Financial Services Board) in the power of new regulation that it is considered that funds’ service providers and trustees will be frightened into compliance more than they fear the ability of the authority to enforce existing legislation.

So sweeping is the directive that it is premised on the altruism of member-elected trustees; but they are more likely to be discouraged than encouraged by the deprivation of life’s little pleasures. If their integrity can be compromised by a fancy bottle of whisky at Christmas, they shouldn’t be trustees anyway.

The problem with such regulation is its attempt to quantify limits, and to identify practices, between what’s acceptable and what isn’t. Now they must be policed. But principles of honesty defy prescription. The good intentions of the Tshidi directive, “to combat and prevent corruption” in the industry, don’t entirely take into consideration foreseeable consequences that are bad.

It’s obviously undesirable for funds’ service providers to offer bribes, or for fund trustees to solicit them, for the attraction or retention of business. Bribery is illegal, irrespective of the registrar’s directive. Less obvious, filtering through the directive’s noble terminology, is what incentive remains for fund members to stand for election as trustees.

Where they aren’t remunerated at all or receive token payments – for the skills they’re expected to acquire, for the hours they’re supposed to spend on preparation and attendance at board meetings, for the acceptance of personal liability in the execution of fiduciary duties and compliance with the plethora of regulations – perks offer modest consolation. But the directive bans even entertainment at sports events and payment of conference costs.

Perks for companies’ clients are officially sanctioned for tax purposes; hence, for example, the corporate suites at Newlands and the Wanderers. It’s hard to imagine why something that doesn’t equate to corruption at companies should equate to corruption in retirement funds.

And when it comes to conference costs, the ban is even trickier. Tshidi, whose habit is not to appear at the annual industry conferences of Batseta Council of Retirement Funds for SA and the Institute of Retirement Funds, might ask why they’re usually held at resorts. The answer, for his edification, is that Durban and Sun City are venues most favoured for maximum attendance.

Trustees are only too happy to accept the generosity of service providers, who, in turn, are only too happy to extend it. But now the ban extends to subsistence, travel and accommodation expenses as well.

Without the contributions from service providers, these conferences are at risk of collapse. Alternatively, were funds to pay the costs, the attendance by trustees and principal officers will decrease significantly.