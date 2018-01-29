Should shareholders insist on specialised advisers in M&A deals?

Accumulating wealth is intrinsic to humanity, and businesses are the vanguard of wealth creation.

In his 1776 book The Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith thrusts forward the concept of “division of labour and specialisation” as the primary driver of wealth creation. A cursory examination of the way businesses accomplish tasks in organised rivalry suggests specialisation is palpable, and the business advisory service is no exception. Here, specialisation translates into a “narrow-scope” strategy reflecting core competencies that help clients accelerate efficiency.

Anecdotal evidence also indicates many merger and acquisition (M&A) teams in investments banks are industry focused. Such specialisation can help an investment bank provide high-quality services to its clients. But what does that mean for acquiring firms in M&A deals?

At the heart of question is the thought that top executives go on empire-building excursions in M&A deals that may have little, if anything, to do with maximising firm value.

Acquiring firms hunt for growth and value. Going the M&A route is one way of achieving that. South African firms have used domestic and international (or cross-border) M&As to accelerate their maturity and add value to their businesses.

The Thomson Reuters Securities Data Company database, for example, reports 3,336 domestic and 970 cross-border deals completed in the post-apartheid period up to 2015. That is an average of 152 domestic and 44 cross-border deals per year.

Using M&As as a pathway to growth is relatively faster and less risky than organic growth. However, it comes with significant challenges. Shareholders want to understand the odds of success and whether the intrinsic challenges are worth the effort.

Specialised M&A advisory services, despite the headwinds, help acquiring clients navigate the rough patches in the M&A process, both quantitative and qualitative, to deliver the expected higher realised wealth. For these services to be of value to their clients, there must be a direct relation between the choice of adviser and the realised wealth.

That link is not clear-cut, however, and generates intriguing insinuations. The benchmark response to the question of whether there are wealth gains for acquiring firms in these deals is that any such gains depend on how the deals are planned and executed.

The how partially reflects who advises on a deal. Thus the extant evidence on completed deals – that M&As can destroy value for shareholders of acquiring firms – cannot be said to be a result of flawed advice. Differentiation among deal advisers for acquiring firms, perhaps along industry lines, is key in understanding their role and the value they add.

The nature of specialisation is, however, not definitive as it pertains to investment banks. This is because, compared with industrial firms, they have limited specialised factors of production.

Nonetheless, the practice of creating industry groups resonates strongly with creating specialised factors of production. It can also be argued that a large component of advisory skills is general and transferable across industries.

Still, one cannot negate the legitimacy of the industry-specific, non-transferable part of the skill set. Concentrating in the same industry learning efforts and work on deals leads to critical insights into industry-specific happenings. This helps to identify synergistic opportunities connected to potential targets and to evaluate the likelihood of these synergies being realised.

Given that synergies are linked to potential targets, shareholders and business executives alike, acquiring firms must be particular regarding the type of M&A specialist adviser they hire.

Evidence suggests investment-bank advisers specialising in the target industry exert the greatest influence shareholder wealth. For instance, in a global study published in the Journal of Banking & Finance in August 2017, the authors found an average shareholder incremental value of $184.83 in deals advised by target-industry specialists.

This finding is consistent with the view that a specialised adviser’s knowledge of the target industry is relatively more important than its knowledge of the acquirer’s industry in terms of value creation – especially when not much is known about a target firm, leading to higher uncertainty and valuation risks.

This implies the recent trend in specialisation among investment banks is not driven by business folklore, half-truths or a herd mentality, but by a solid expectation of value delivery.

Thus shareholders must insist on their firms using specialised advisers in target industries not as a box-ticking approach for deal completion, but as a necessary ingredient to realised wealth through M&As.

Michael Graham is a professor of finance at the University of Stellenbosch Business School and head of the development finance programmes.

This article was paid for by the University of Stellenbosch Business School.