Share repurchases and directors’ pay in SA: why the controversy?
No database contains full SA share repurchase data or shows the extent of directors’ remuneration
The main function of the JSE is stated as “to facilitate the raising of primary capital by rechannelling cash resources into productive economic activity – therefore building the economy while enhancing job opportunities and wealth creation”.
Global evidence suggests, however, that security exchanges have in recent decades (especially in the US and UK) rather facilitated the return of cash to shareholders (through share repurchases and dividends) than the raising of capital, due to the increased popularity of share repurchases.
Between 2003 and 2012, for example, S&P 500 companies (listed on a US stock market index) spent 91% of their total earnings on share repurchases (54%) and dividend payments (37%).
After the global financial crisis of 2008–09, it has been evident globally that increased corporate profitability has not translated into growth in employment and overall economic prosperity. Evidence suggests that increased share repurchase activity explains the reduction in investment in employment, capital and research and development in the post-recession period – and that directors’ remuneration (with incentives linked to share price and earnings per share) is the driving force behind the increased activity.
The positive correlation between share repurchases and share price – the so-called “information signalling” of company undervaluation – as well as earnings per share due to the reduction in the number of issued shares is well documented. It may motivate companies (and directors with share-based incentives) to repurchase shares rather than invest in growth.
Understanding the consequences of share repurchases in the South African regulatory environment is important
Share repurchases and directors’ remuneration are controversial. While share repurchases are often advocated as a “good investment” for the company, due to the share price being undervalued, they are often executed when share prices are high. Directors play a critical role in managing companies, and remuneration should attract, motivate, reward and retain directors while promoting strategic organisational objectives and responsible corporate citizenship. A positive correlation between directors’ remuneration and company performance is, however, not always evident.
Understanding the consequences of share repurchases in the South African regulatory environment is specifically important. The translation of corporate profitability into economic welfare is a contentious topic in this country, given its slow economic growth and an unemployment rate among the highest in the world. South Africa is relatively new to the share repurchase experience (repurchases have been allowed since July 1 1999) compared with most developed countries.
No financial database contains comprehensive South African share repurchase data – mainly due to the uniquely South African rule that share repurchases executed in the open market need only be announced via the JSE Security Exchange News Service if it represents at least 3% (cumulatively) of the number of issued share capital. Most global security exchanges require daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly announcements on all share repurchases.
The first comprehensive share repurchase database covering the period 1999–2009 (including primary JSE-listed companies, excluding the financials and basic materials sectors) was compiled at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) and found that share repurchases were much more prevalent than expected in this country, showing strong growth between 2005 and 2009.
The 3% rule led to an understatement of share repurchase activity, with only about 60% of open-market share repurchase value being announced via SENS.
Dividend payments exceeded share repurchases between 1999 and 2009, but share repurchases grew at a stronger pace over this period. Early indications from follow-up studies at the USB (based on annual reports until the end of 2015) show that share repurchases and dividend payments in the post-financial crisis period, in general, mirror global evidence – with a temporary decrease after the financial crisis and steady growth thereafter.
The full extent of South African directors’ remuneration is not evident from financial databases, nor from annual report disclosures. Most of the intricacies are in respect of the long-term incentives, which are difficult to measure and inconsistently disclosed.
Improved governance is required on share repurchases and directors’ remuneration in South Africa
At the USB, extensive research has started on directors’ long-term share-based incentives. Early indications are that these incentives in South Africa have, in line with global practice, shifted from share option schemes to share appreciation rights and full quantum schemes (restricted and performance shares), with vesting conditions in recent periods mainly focusing on total shareholders’ return, share price and earnings per share.
It was also found that the key performance indicators (KPIs) of companies, as disclosed in their integrated reports, are not well aligned to the vesting conditions of directors’ long-term share-based incentives.
The correlation between share repurchases and directors’ share-based incentives is therefore not easy to ascertain in the South African regulatory environment, mainly due to data constraints. Improved governance is required on share repurchases and directors’ remuneration in the South African regulatory environment. Amendments to the JSE listings requirements are in the final approval processes to ensure more comprehensive annual report disclosure on share repurchases, but the availability of in-time information has not yet been addressed.
The new requirements on directors’ remuneration incorporated in the King IV Report on Corporate Governance, effective from April 1 2017, will provide more clarity on such remuneration and the link to KPIs.
Stakeholders should be aware of the consequences of payout behaviour (share repurchases versus dividends) and the link to directors’ share-based incentives. A prerequisite for making informed decisions is the availability of accurate and in-time information. Improved governance will help ensure that share repurchase and directors’ remuneration practices are not detrimental to the growth of companies – and the South African economy.
Prof Nicolene Wesson is a CA (SA) and an associate professor in management accounting at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
This article was paid for by the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
