Share repurchases and directors’ pay in SA: why the controversy?

The main function of the JSE is stated as “to facilitate the raising of primary capital by rechannelling cash resources into productive economic activity – therefore building the economy while enhancing job opportunities and wealth creation”.

Global evidence suggests, however, that security exchanges have in recent decades (especially in the US and UK) rather facilitated the return of cash to shareholders (through share repurchases and dividends) than the raising of capital, due to the increased popularity of share repurchases.

Between 2003 and 2012, for example, S&P 500 companies (listed on a US stock market index) spent 91% of their total earnings on share repurchases (54%) and dividend payments (37%).

After the global financial crisis of 2008–09, it has been evident globally that increased corporate profitability has not translated into growth in employment and overall economic prosperity. Evidence suggests that increased share repurchase activity explains the reduction in investment in employment, capital and research and development in the post-recession period – and that directors’ remuneration (with incentives linked to share price and earnings per share) is the driving force behind the increased activity.

The positive correlation between share repurchases and share price – the so-called “information signalling” of company undervaluation – as well as earnings per share due to the reduction in the number of issued shares is well documented. It may motivate companies (and directors with share-based incentives) to repurchase shares rather than invest in growth.