On business, money and morality: have we learned nothing?

What then is this vocation about? It starts with the embrace of business as a noble task through which human beings engage in what is meaningful, creative and valuable. For the employee, it happens at the smaller scale as an opportunity to exercise talent and build a career. The owner or manager is called to the higher and more complex purpose of combining the capacity of people and systems into a beloved and successful business that creates financial value and social capital for stakeholders on the inside and outside thereof. At the level of governance, the ultimate purpose is to ensure that the business plays its part, together with government and civil society, in securing a productive economy, a just and fair society and a well-cared-for environment. Why then should any business person ever want to sacrifice that which is the best that she or he is capable of – namely to combine creativity with ethicality and create value on a grand scale – for selfish and short-lived gain and the pain and shame of a tarnished reputation?

How to get this right is the question that remains. A values-driven and value-creating business is a team effort. Unethicality seeks company in the dark while ethicality thrives in transparency and a shared values environment. Moral muscle needs to be built as directors, managers and employees engage in robust conversations and align on the values, ethics and agreement on quality and integrity they want to be known for among their stakeholders. Furthermore, it is important to award the right behaviour, to be attentive to the signals from whistle-blowers and to have zero tolerance for unethical behaviour, irrespective of rank or power.

In business, money and morality never stand far apart. The temptation to give up the tension between the two and choose the former over the latter is the classical grey zone of business decision-making. It needs to be kept in check by both individuals and decision-making bodies. Failing to do may put the licence to operate in Enron-like territory.

The late Peter Drucker once wrote that “a man might himself know too little, perform poorly, lack judgment and ability, and do not too much damage as a manager. But if he lacks in character and integrity – no matter how knowledgeable, how brilliant, how successful – he destroys. He destroys people, the most valuable resource of the enterprise. He destroys spirit. And he destroys performance.”

Prof Arnold Smit is an associate professor of business in society and the head of social impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

This article was paid for by the University of Stellenbosch Business School.