Why partnerships are key to solving SA’s mining industry issues

The South African mining industry has long been an integral part of the country’s economy. It has created much-needed employment opportunities for many South Africans and drives sustainable economic growth and black economic empowerment.

According to the Chamber of Mines of South Africa, the local mining industry contributed 7.3% to the country’s gross domestic product in 2016 and accounted for 18% of private fixed investment and 11% of the total fixed investment in the same year. However, more importantly, the industry employed nearly 6% of all people working in South Africa.

While it is difficult to dispute the industry’s importance to the South African economy, there are a number of factors, including economic and political, that have taken their toll on the sector.

Underperforming commodity prices have increased pressure on the industry, and this trend looks likely to continue for the foreseeable future, driven by a slowdown in demand for precious metals from China and India.

In addition, according to the International Monetary Fund, projected global growth rates for 2017–18 remain below pre-crisis averages, especially for commodity-exporting emerging and developing economies.

Political uncertainty and interference in fiscal governance led to credit downgrades earlier in 2017, which had a significant effect on the South African mining industry. Furthermore, the uncertainty created by ambiguous legislative framework – most notably the latest amendments to the Mining Charter – has raised concerns among global investors about South Africa as a viable foreign investment destination.