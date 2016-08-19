Shop Talk: This is the wily, cost-crunching Woolies we know

Two years ago, when Woolworths said it would buy David Jones, one of the supposed fringe benefits was the then-beleaguered Australian department chain’s property portfolio.

A 2012 independent study valued the four stores owned by David Jones — two in Melbourne’s Bourke Street and the Elizabeth and Market Street stores in Sydney — at around A$612m.

Australian media have said the figure was closer to A$1bn. They’re shrewd operators, Woolworths. There was talk that they could redevelop or sell and lease back properties — 111,000m² of prime retail space from which to extract value.

Now it has emerged that Scentre Group (the big cheese of Aussie real estate) will buy David Jones’s Sydney Market Street store, which houses its menswear department, for A$360m.

Nearly a year ago I went to Sydney to have a look at the stores and what progress Woolies had made with its fix-up. It was around the time that Woolies had introduced its high-margin, private-label brands RE: and StudioW into David Jones.

Now, in a turnaround story there’s only so much change one can push through a business, but what was glaringly obvious (and probably why Woolies smacked its lips when it saw the David Jones stores) was the hugely ineffectual use of space.

Granted, even before Woolworths looked the way of David Jones, the department store itself appointed Colliers International to review its property portfolio — with the possibility of redeveloping the air-rights above the Sydney and Melbourne properties.

The stores were just too big.

Nevertheless, on the first floor of the Market Street store, one could find shoes, denim, swimwear, young fashion, contemporary fashion (aren’t they the same thing?), and Australian designers. Oh, and a barber too.

Second floor: knitwear, suits, coats and jackets and international designers ... you can see where I’m going with this, right?

There was not only an over-proliferation of brands, but of product lines too. Too much "stuff", laid out badly. Depth is not a bad thing in department store retailing — except when it comes at the expense of sales density. The Market Street store is huge: a 2,500m² site, a 13-storey building.

What will happen now is that the store, which also has a basement food hall, will trade at the site until the end of 2019 under a lease agreement. It will then be consolidated into the Elizabeth Street store across the road.

This is what Woolies is ultimately after: a flagship in both Melbourne and Sydney.

This will probably mean the sale of one other CBD property (and perhaps quicker de-gearing for Woolworths) and also a A$200m renovation of the existing store in Sydney.

From the second half of next year, work will begin on Woolies boss Ian Moir’s retail utopia: a gourmet food hall, fine dining eateries and luxury fashion — 11 levels in total.

And to free up valuable floor space, the David Jones head office (located inside the Elizabeth Street store) will relocate to Melbourne, where its other brands Country Road, Trenery, Witchery and Mimco are housed.

This is the wily, cost-crunching Woolies we know — a collaborative corporate campus of sorts which essentially means all their operations will be in one place. The Australian state of Victoria apparently provided Woolies with a range of incentives to offset the cost of the move, which will allow it to save about A$10m/year, mainly in rent, according to an AFR news report.

It’s certainly becoming clearer what Woolies had in mind when it went after David Jones. I think it’s safe to say, though, that most of the synergies from this mega-deal will take at least three years to be realised. The relocation and flagship renovation are, I guess, what one would call the heavy lifting or real execution risk in the turnaround story.