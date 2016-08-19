On My Mind: A dysfunctional system

It’s enlightening to contrast what the late Frederik van Zyl Slabbert said with the views ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe expressed last week in the aftermath of the local government elections. In 1996, Slabbert said: "I believe the proportional representation system is a very important part of our electoral system. All I am suggesting is that [it] be refined to improve accountability."

And here’s Mantashe: "This a strange phenomenon. In a number of areas where we have a majority of wards, we ended up smaller overall. We are not crying foul, but we are raising the disadvantages of the [proportional representation] system of ensuring that you give space to the smaller parties."

These two divergent views show that in a maturing democracy, parties that win under the existing rules tend to favour the status quo, while losers tend to advocate electoral reform.

It stands to reason, obviously, that parties act in their own self-interest. But a commitment to democratic values limits the tendency of politicians to do so.

Now, some may think that choosing an electoral system is simply a technical exercise for hacks and geeks to construct the most workable system. The truth is, it’s far more a political than a technical exercise.

Globally, the history of electoral systems is replete with examples that amount to little more than naked political manipulation by ruling political parties with the power to implement rule changes that make them more likely to win.

Even in the 1948 election, the National Party came to power only thanks to savvy gerrymandering and extra weight being given to rural constituencies.

It’s the way it works.

But the ANC should bear in mind that if it intends reforming the laws to gain an incremental partisan advantage, it will lose even more public support — at a time when it can least afford it.

There are five well-known types of electoral systems: the first-past-the-post system, the majoritarian (second ballot and the alternative vote) system, the proportional representation system, the single transferable vote, and the "two-vote" system of proportional representation.

Since 1994, SA has used a proportional electoral system in which the number of seats given to a party depends on its proportion of support at the polls. The party then chooses its representatives from an internal list.

The benefit of this system is that it ensures smaller parties are represented in legislatures — something Mantashe now calls a "strange phenomenon".

He might actually be right that the system needs to change — even if his motives for saying so are less to benefit SA and more to protect his party.

In 2002, a task team chaired by Slabbert was set up to investigate a new electoral system. His commission recommended the existing system be replaced to promote accountability.

I am not necessarily opposed to proportional representation. But I have yet to be convinced that there is a better system than first-past-the-post for achieving clear-cut results, delivering what voters want.

For me, the issue is accountability. In any democratic system, those elected to serve the people must be subject to being removed by the same people if they don’t want them to stay.

But this is not the case with our system. Proportional representation allows people to remain in power even if they’ve failed to do the job — they just have less power than previously.

To reduce corruption, we need to be able to punish parties that are more interested in looking after themselves than fixing the people’s problems. Our system should allow voters to choose the best people, and turf out those who are albatrosses.

What SA needs now is a referendum to choose an electoral system allowing for genuine accountability. It’s the right time: last week’s election results show the public feels more alienated from politicians than ever. Our current electoral system has served its purpose.

