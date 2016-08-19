Market Watch: Trans Hex — shop bright

It would be an understatement to say retail tycoon Christo Wiese is a man of many resources. From his office in the unfashionable industrial part of Parow, the 74-year-old serial risk-taker surveys an investment kingdom that spans retail, financial services, industrial, technology and (once again) resources. I don’t think he can see the nearby headquarters of Trans Hex from his office, but his latest dalliance at this forsaken diamond group — in conjunction with investment company RECM & Calibre (RACP) — confirms that he remains the most adventurous investor in SA.

Measured against Wiese’s mainstay investments — Brait, Steinhoff, Shoprite, Invicta and Tradehold — the Trans Hex transaction will hardly register. The deal, though, is symptomatic of an investor who cannot bear to be out of the game. And in terms of potential relative returns, Wiese’s instincts might prove correct with Trans Hex. On a valuation basis I have already written a column showing that Trans Hex’s share price largely reflects its cash holdings ... meaning that the mining operations (which now include former De Beers assets in the form of West Coast Resources) come gratis. The mandatory offer to minorities has been pitched at 394c/share. This is markedly less than Trans Hex’s "hard" net asset value of 531c/share, suggesting Wiese and RACP are not hell-bent on taking out minorities and delisting.

So if Trans Hex remains on the JSE, will Wiese and RACP use the listed vehicle to consolidate more diamond-mining interests? Wiese has an interesting track record in mining — most notably his involvement at promising junior miner Ocean Diamond Mining (ODM) in the late 1990s. He held the king-maker stake in ODM when the then-Rembrandt-controlled Trans Hex and Namibian Minerals Corp (Namco) were embroiled in a bidding war. Wiese — in this instance an opportunist rather than a strategic investor in marine gems — sold out to Namco at a handsome profit, and left Trans Hex (which later bought inferior marine diamond miner Benco) smarting. More recently Wiese was rumoured to be involved in Afri-Can Marine Minerals Corp, a small Canadian-listed diamond miner operating close to De Beers’ famous Namibian concession. But things never quite panned out at Afri-Can, when exploration efforts fizzled.

Wiese also endured a testing period with hapless fluorspar miner Sallies between 2006 and 2008 — including participating in three capital raisings. Events at Sallies would have spooked most investors around resource investing, but not long after relinquishing his fluorspar position Wiese went straight back into resources with a highly rewarding bet on Neal Froneman at Gold One International.

Whether Wiese is going to be a long-term strategic investor in Trans Hex or look for a quick profitable exit remains to be seen. The fact that he is acting in concert with long-term investors like RACP suggests, at face value, that he expects a story to unfold at Trans Hex. One interesting longer-term outcome being bandied about is whether Wiese, who has a penchant for swapping up assets (KWV for PSG, PSG for Steinhoff, Digicore for Stellar), might eventually exchange his Trans Hex scrip for paper in his erstwhile "partners", RACP. I’m not so sure about that — even if RACP has some intriguing exposure to retail via an indirect holding in Dis-Chem and Safari & Outdoor. But you never know ...