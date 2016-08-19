Letter: What lies ahead for rand?

In 2002, SA had a strong recovery in the rand against the currencies of its major trading partners. This relative currency strength endured until the 2008 financial crisis triggered by the US mortgage loans crisis.

It would be interesting to obtain views from economists on what might be expected in the rest of 2016 and for 2017.

Clearly a strong recovery in commodity prices assisted SA in the first decade of the 21st century, driven largely by the extraordinary growth of the Chinese economy.

There doesn’t appear to be a case for a sustainable strengthening of the rand, but it would be interesting to canvass viewpoints from opposing sides of the argument.

Many South Africans have been urged (by financial advisers) to "externalise" their funds in one manner or another, and those fortunate enough to have been able to do so probably sit with large foreign currency exposures.

What would a sensible person do now?

David Bergman,

via e-mail