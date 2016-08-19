Letter: Divided attention

I see that Jabu Mabuza, chairman of Telkom, will be the Africa zone co-chairman of the entity that resulted from the merger of AB InBev and SABMiller.

Neither of the two companies is a small operation, so surely one will suffer from Mabuza’s attention being divided between the two.

I am perplexed that this sort of thing could happen in the world of modern corporate governance. Or is it to satisfy the rules for black management numbers?

Tony Ball,

Durban