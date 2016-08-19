Letter: Discovering a bully?

Your story on Discovery, Adrian Gore on why medical aid costs are soaring refers.

Discovery is one of those poster child SA companies everyone adores, journalists included. Good for the Financial Mail to shed some more light on Discovery Health.

Too bad your journalists, Rob Rose and Katharine Child, didn’t investigate other parts of the Discovery empire, namely Vitality, to get a bigger-picture company perspective.

The wording on your cover says: "We’re not bullies". But that subsidiary should actually be voted Bully of the Year. Or the sibling of Bully of the Year?

The Vitality subsidiary has a lot of egg on its face right now, from signing up customers and then changing the goalposts with its Apple Watch programme, to downright monopolistic behaviour in the gym market and conspiring with Virgin Active.

Discovery claims that its company values are to "dazzle clients" and "integrity, honesty and fairness". There isn’t much dazzle on Vitality’s Facebook page, which has 634 one-star reviews. That’s out of 932, for an overall 1.9 rating. Any social marketer would commit harakiri with that kind of customer feedback. But Vitality just ignores it. With a monopolistic 51% market share, it can afford to in the short term.

With regard to integrity: Fit-SA, an industry organisation of more than 100 independent fitness gyms, has laid charges of anti-competitive behaviour against Discovery Vitality with the competition commission. The matter was dismissed by the commission, but Fit-SA has now taken the matter directly to the competition tribunal. It would be interesting to hear what Bill Slater, the chairman of Fit-SA, has to say about Vitality and playing fair.

Adrian Gore and Vitality CEO Shrey Viranna are focusing a bit too much on the Discovery company value of "drive, tenacity and urgency" at the expense of customers, regulators and competitors alike.

Robert Breyer,

via e-mail