In Good Faith: Same battle, different issues

Women’s month got off to an unusually feisty start this year, with those dignified #RememberKhwezi protesters reminding everyone how little has changed in relation to rape. This special month is customarily marked by suggestions to "spoil" women and give them a night off cooking dinner.

But there is also a perennially significant feature: we look back in admiration at the women who marched to the Union Buildings against the pass laws. That protest would have been regarded at the time as inappropriate and shocking by many of the women’s contemporaries — much like the scandalised reaction to this month’s anti-rape protests at the electoral commission’s concluding function for the municipal elections. Despite the dignity of the 1956 protest, to the establishment of the day it was outrageous.

But it is also true that women of our era have other issues to worry about. Yes, we honour the women of that great protest, but they inspire us to deal with our own problems, the rocks across our path today. And there can be few greater boulders than violence against women.

As we are midway through this special month, I thought it would be useful to see what has happened in the courts so far during August. Would there be any cases involving women that gave reason for hope?

Almost immediately I spotted a decision by Judge Mandela Makaula of the high court in Grahamstown. He had to sentence Ndimphiwe Gqoba, whom he had found guilty of raping "a six-year-old girl by having sexual intercourse with her per vaginum and per anum on diverse occasions during 2015".

Medical reports showed injuries to intimate parts of the child, and there were obvious indications that she had "contracted a [sexually] transmitted disease".

The judge commented: "The injuries clearly depict how serious the rape was on this child ... [Rape causes an] emotional scar that [lives] with a person for the rest of her/his life. [Its effects] ... on the lives of people against whom it is committed are dire."

A clinical psychologist’s report backed this up. It said the experience had "significantly and negatively" affected the girl.

According to the law someone who rapes a child, or who rapes anyone — child or adult — more than once, automatically faces life imprisonment unless there are "substantial and compelling reasons" to impose a lesser sentence. In this case the accused qualified for life in jail on both scores — he had sexually attacked a six-year-old, and he had done so repeatedly. What then would be his sentence, I wondered?

The judge took into account a number of factors in relation to the accused: he was 26; his parents weren’t married; his father was never part of his life; he doesn’t get on with his mother’s current partner; he left school in grade 11 and studied towards a National Senior Certificate. He is not married, has no dependants, and has never been formally employed. He is "reported to be drinking alcohol and smokes dagga". He did not accept responsibility for the crime and maintained his innocence. He has been in custody since his conviction in May this year. He is a first offender.

Then came the crunch. Life imprisonment would not be imposed, for the following reasons: "The accused is relatively young...; his personal circumstances [have to be taken into account]; he has no previous convictions recorded; there are chances he may be rehabilitated." Saying that a lengthy term of imprisonment would serve the interests of all concerned, the judge imposed 18 years.

On one hand we find four terse, unexceptional phrases said to constitute "substantial and compelling" reasons to deviate from the prescribed sentence. On the other an invisible child, not yet seven, repeatedly violated, a statistic.

If those women of 1956 were activists in SA today, it’s not hard to guess where they would direct their attention.