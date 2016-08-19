Food for Thought: A different kind of tender

Mmusi Maimane has really gone and done it. You know, thrown the cat among the pigeons. Caused a hullabaloo. That sort of thing. I don’t mean his unsettling the ANC in three metros in Gauteng and unseating them in Nelson Mandela Bay. I’m talking about what he intends to do with the win. Man, it’s got people panicking.

Speaking at the Democratic Alliance’s victory celebrations in Tshwane last week, Maimane proclaimed: "If you believe in giving jobs and tenders to boChomi (friends), then you cannot work with us!"

That’s when my phone lit up. All the tenderpreneurs from Tshwane were calling. What the heck was this man talking about? Is the government contracts tap about to be turned off?

Remember that just a week before the DA’s then mayoral hopeful for Nelson Mandela Bay, Athol Trollip, had sent an e-mail to the metro’s 7,000-strong workforce, saying the only officials who would be subjected to direct scrutiny would be those implicated in corruption. You can imagine the number of calming tablets being dispensed in Nelson Mandela Bay as the DA prepares to take over. Now they need those calming tablets in Tshwane too.

First, the political appointees will be going. Soon. That means that many people with swanky suits and fancy titles will be out looking for real jobs.

Then it’s the tender regime. In just the past financial year Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Jo’burg together misspent more than R5bn in unauthorised or fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Imagine what’s going to happen in Tshwane when the DA mayoral candidate, Solly Msimanga, walks in with a team of eager auditors.

There is fear and loathing in these municipalities. I have a cure for the guys in Tshwane. Go to Signature for a calming, sumptuous meal. Be warned, though: it’s not cheap.

Signature Brooklyn is the second iteration of the brand that has become extremely popular in Sandton. It is a stylish space, built in a circular fashion that reminded me of the art gallery Circa in Johannesburg.

The staff are superb, from front desk to the waiters. We were a party of three, and I arrived first. It was a Saturday, but the place was relatively empty. I was given a lovely table of my choice, handed menus and wine lists by the incredibly efficient and affable Alfred, and allowed to enjoy the extremely sweet-voiced and beautiful singer in the red dress. Man, she could sing! I was so happy I ordered one of the cheaper but best wines on the list — the Ken Forrester FMC. It was a snip at R600 a bottle. The wine list is extensive — anything from French to Riesling to our great South Africans. But, as I said, it can be steep. My friend Donny Mothoa and his son Kanyego arrived. He promptly ordered a French wine, the Louis Latour Pinot Noir. For a man who hasn’t had a drink for 17 years Donny is back with a bang.

We had a mix of starters: beef carpaccio, tempura prawns, fish cakes and snails in a garlic and mushroom sauce. Kanyego won a bet: he tasted the snails. "Delicious," he proclaimed. It was his first time. Good boy.

Our mains were excellent too: a rich and saucy oxtail on rice, a flinty salmon teriyaki and hake and chips for the boy. We went upstairs for a drink. It is an even cosier and more intimate space. I had a Lagavulin. Joy.

I hope all my friends who had political jobs in Tshwane will find a way to Signature. It’s excellent. It’s reviving. It’s a great experience.

--------------------------------

**** Signature Restaurant

Brooklyn Bridge Office Park

570 Fehrsen Street

Brooklyn, Pretoria

Tel: (012) 941-1277

--------------------------------

***** Thuli Madonsela

**** Excellent

*** Good

** Poor

* Zuma