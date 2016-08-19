CITY LODGE

It’s all too easy to be sucked into companies after they’ve notched up a flashy year or two. All of a sudden the prevailing winds are blowing in the right direction, the share price gets an injection of rocket fuel and everything looks mighty clever — until conditions toughen up and the market winnows out the quality from the chancers. If you want to sleep easy at night, the portfolio needs to be loaded with companies that have the resilience to withstand a speed bump or two, and cash in when the living is easy.

City Lodge is an absolutely prime example of a quality operator that can suck up tough economic conditions, and the past year demonstrates its resilience. The period was characterised by plummeting business confidence, woeful consumer sentiment and minimal economic growth — conditions in which the average business traveller may have been more likely to be groaning on the sofa than nipping around the provinces. Yet City Lodge managed to limit the decrease in local occupancy rates to a single percentage point.

This was due largely to the valiant efforts of leisure travellers in the group’s coastal hotels, demonstrating once more the determination of the local consumer not to allow economic gloom to get in the way of a good holiday.

City Lodge is beefing up its regional presence, with new hotels under development in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Windhoek, as well as a project in Maputo that is seeking final approval. The company has a great reputation for a decent product at a value price, and it will keep on delivering.

Vital numbers on August 15 2016

Share price (R) 164.50

Market cap (Rbn) 7.14

P:e ratio 18.95

Earnings yield (%) 5.28

Dividend yield (%) 3.14

MASONITE

It is a sad but inevitable reality that when economic conditions turn from boom to gloom, there are going to be corporates that find themselves in deep trouble.

When the losses start to mount, the creditors are circling and the bankers start to tut and quibble, it is vital to refrain from holding inquests and hurling insults, to maintain as clear a head as possible under tricky circumstances and do whatever is possible to extract as much value as possible for all the stakeholders in the enterprise.

Masonite found itself on the verge of going under after a torrid 2015. It was battling with the aftermath of an explosion at its mill in 2014, as well as the challenges of a tough economic climate, which meant it struggled to regain lost market share.

The ageing mill was unreliable and increasingly expensive to run, and while the company did what it could to control costs it soon became apparent that cash flow was a pressing problem, especially when its bankers withdrew overdraft facilities and it was unable to secure any further borrowings.

The call went out to business rescue, the corporate equivalent of Thunderbirds.

After exploring all the avenues available, it has decided to flog its forestry assets for a decent price, and get new owners to keep the mill operating and onto a footing that will ensure its long-term viability.

If all goes to plan, this seems to be a pretty elegant escape from what could have been a much uglier denouement, so let’s hope the company thrives in its new incarnation.

Vital numbers on August 15 2016

Share price (R) 27.00

Market cap (Rm) 192.77

P:e ratio —

Earnings yield (%) -0.26