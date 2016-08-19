Between the Chains: Want my vote? Lick my ...

It might have been a scene from Chinua Achebe’s 1987 novel, Anthills of the Savannah: "On a bad day, such as this one had suddenly become after many propitious auguries, there is nothing for it but to lie close to your hole, ready to scramble in." This week the leaders of the ANC also slid into their holes, sinking their party along with the corrupt.

In a wordy statement at the end of day four, the inheritors of the brave legacies of Oliver Tambo and Albert Luthuli, Ruth First and Lillian Ngoyi, Yusuf Dadoo, Anton Lembede and Chris Hani surrendered their heritage of great courage. They could have rescued the party from the forces of darkness.

Like the soldiers of the ruling military junta in Achebe’s fictitious Kangan state, the ANC’s national executive committee members have become experts in showering their leaders with flattery disguised as debate.

Those who disagreed with the praise-singing did so silently. Lying close to their holes. "And particularly to keep your mouth shut, for nothing is safe, not even the flattery we have become such experts in disguising as debate." Achebe could have been in the room last week when he wrote these words.

Once out of the room, the formerly brave sons of the soil regained their voices. In the comfort of their homes, away from the dictator and his henchmen, they took to Twitter and Facebook with vigorous energy and fury formerly reserved for the heavily armed apartheid state. In acres of newspaper columns, they argued passionately about why the ANC is being led by the wrong people.

They, who sent the young and naive Nokuthula Simelane, Solomon Mahlangu and Barney Molokoane to their deaths at the hands of the apartheid regime.

The leaders of the ANC should not even have spent a minute trying to figure out why their traditional voting base shunned them. It was there, staring them in the face.

Thieving. Corruption. Arrogance. Incompetence. Nepotism. Misrule. Impunity. Economic stagnation. Recession. Credit downgrade. Joblessness. Destroying the rule of law.

For seven years the party of Nelson Mandela has bent over backwards to keep its compromised, broken leader out of jail. In the process it has helped him not only avoid his day in court , but also possibly break more laws. Its complicity in the raping of the motherland reached treasonous proportions. Politics of the stomach have overtaken politics of principle.

The ANC’s great history of valour has become a distant memory. Long gone are the days when the party of Luthuli was the guiding light towards progress. Long gone are the days when the nation came first.

A well thought-out economic programme, the National Development Plan, is gathering dust while the economy is fast heading to a recession. Officially, 5.7m people are jobless. They seem to think a 26.7% unemployment rate is a much more palatable number to bandy about. But the real unemployment rate is 36.4%. Many of our fellow citizens have just given up looking for non-existent jobs.

The markets will respond with a credit rating downgrade in December. But nobody loses any sleep over it.

That, together with the rampant corruption, the impunity with which the law is broken by those who vowed to uphold it, and the nepotism in the state and the private sectors are the major reasons why some 11m people — "our people", as the ANC calls them — refused to go out and vote.

These people, and the many who did go out to vote, returned the favour and bared their posteriors to the party of the corrupt big heads and thieves if it wants their votes.

But the ANC has responded by licking the bottom of the dictators it should have shown the door. Like Achebe’s soldiers, it said to its leaders: "Your Excellencies, the people have spoken. Their desire is manifest. You are condemned to serve them for life." Until 2019, that is.