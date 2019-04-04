Capitec soars high above the rest

Most people opening a new bank account, and many who are fed up with the big four, are turning to Capitec. In the first quarter of 2019, in spite of new competition from TymeBank, it added a further 720,000 customers.

Almost half of them are in the 21-35 age bracket and were likely to be opening their first bank account, and about a quarter are aged 20 or younger. Just 28% are 36 or older.

Capitec now has 11.4-million clients, more than Nedbank, and is catching up with Absa, Standard Bank and FNB. Its 19% increase in headline earnings in the year to February 2019 to R5.29bn trumped all its rivals.

With its higher dependence on unsecured lending, Capitec was hit by the new IFRS 9 accounting standard, which requires earlier recognition of bad debt. Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie says this will push up the cost-to-income ratio from historic low levels of 36%. There will also be further capital expenditure on machine learning to improve the loan-granting procedures and client service in general. But he expects the ratio to remain in the 38%-40% range, well below that of the big banks.

Fourie does not want to get left behind on technology. Capitec has 2.2-million smartphone-based clients. There are a further 4.1-million on the (SMS-based) USSD service, but they are steadily migrating to smartphones. Yet 3.5-million digital clients also use the branch network at least once a month.

In the branches the use of self-service terminals has doubled, and the use of dual-note recyclers (ATMs which take cash deposits) is up 55%. There are hefty discounts for clients who buy funeral policies on the app too; they pay R25 for every R10,000 of cover, compared with R40 in the branches. Nevertheless 80% of 500,000 sales have been through the branches.