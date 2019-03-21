FirstRand better than before

Among SA’s bank stocks on the JSE, FirstRand is trading at the highest premium, and its most recent financial results make it easy to see why.

The banking group, which owns FNB, Rand Merchant Bank, WesBank and UK specialist bank Aldermore, posted a 7% increase in net profit for 2018.

FirstRand’s largest business, FNB, grew profit by 12% to R8.7bn, while some of its peers recorded only single-digit growth (though theirs were full-year results while FNB’s were interims). Absa increased its profit for the year by only 3%, to R16.1bn and Standard Bank’s earnings rose 6% to R27.9bn.

Nedbank is the only one that outperformed FNB — profit was up 14.5% to R13.5bn. However, FNB delivered more than double the returns to its shareholders in 2018 than Nedbank did. Its return on equity (ROE) at the half-year mark shot the lights out, at 42.2%, while Nedbank’s full-year ROE stood at 17.9%. Absa’s ROE was 16.8% while Standard Bank’s was 18%. At group level, FirstRand’s ROE was also higher than that of other banking groups, at 22.3%.

But it will be interesting to see how FirstRand will fare against Capitec when the two companies reach the end of their financial years. Capitec’s return to shareholders stood at 27% at the company’s half-year mark in August.

Karl Gevers, head of research at Benguela Global Fund Managers, says that at an ROE of 22.3%, FirstRand is the best-quality bank of the big four. "That justifies FirstRand trading at a premium to book value.