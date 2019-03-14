AVI’s appetite for well-priced acquisition opportunities

The JSE’s food sector — now further tainted by the bitter disclosures at sector stalwart Tongaat Hulett — is churning the stomach of many an investor.

Queasy sentiment, however, has not dulled the appetite of consumer brands conglomerate AVI for well-priced acquisition opportunities.

AVI’s interim results presentation highlighted, in its investor proposition section, the acquisition of high-quality brand opportunities … "if available".

While the presentation slide’s wording might betray an air of caution, AVI CEO Simon Crutchley remarked that there were some consumer-brand assets that might get into trouble. "This is a ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ environment, which might present some opportunities."

While Crutchley did not delve into detail, market watchers will be aware that the JSE hosts a number of food businesses that are struggling for sustained traction. One suspects that parts of listed food businesses like Libstar and Rhodes Food Group — even Pioneer Foods — might interest AVI.

AVI, which pegged its interim dividend at 165c a share after paying a generous special dividend in the previous financial year, certainly has the balance sheet to accommodate any deal-making endeavours.

Net debt stands at R2.5bn, which is hardly an impediment to making acquisitions. Cash generated by operations increased at almost R1.6bn in the interim period.

That said, some shareholders might well prefer AVI to keep plugging away at its existing brand portfolio — remembering also that the group’s last tilt was the rather limp Green Cross footwear business.