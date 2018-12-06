How Starbucks owner Taste Holdings plans to turn things around

Indigestion seems set to remain on the menu for troubled fast-food operator Taste Holdings.

Its food division hasn’t produced a profit since 2015, it has not been able find a buyer (for the price it wanted) for its jewellery operations and has had to be refinanced several times by its shareholders.

The group runs the US chain Domino’s Pizza and Starbucks coffee shops in SA, and though it still has high hopes for these chains, its cash constraints have led to it putting a freeze on rolling out more stores.

Its latest refinancing this year has boosted its coffers through a R398m rights offer — the money was used to pay off its R270m debt. But Taste also later got a commitment from its now majority shareholder, the Sean Riskowitz-backed Riskowitz Value Fund (RVF), to provide a R200m loan facility.

This is unlikely to be enough. At some stage, it will need to be refinanced once again.

"They are going to run out of money again," says Just One Lap founder Simon Brown.

The group has been burning through cash. It produced a negative R33.9m cash flow from operating activity for the half-year to end-August.

Though newbie CEO Tyrone Moodley says the RVF loan facility will be sufficient to support Taste over the medium term, he confirms that it will need further support over the longer term.